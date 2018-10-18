Ted Hill: Worcester Warriors teenage flanker surprised to receive England squad call

Ted Hill's dad, mum and brother were there at Leicester to congratulate him on his match-winning two-try Worcester debut

Teenage Worcester flanker Ted Hill is surprised by his call-up to England's training squad after less than two and a half hours of Premiership action.

Hill has made headlines in the first month of his professional career since two debut tries, the second of them a last-minute match-winner, as Worcester triumphed at Leicester in September.

He has since scored two more tries - but was not expecting an England call.

"There were a few missed calls from my dad," Hill, 19, told BBC Sport.

"It's a bit of a surprise, to be honest."

Hill was told by Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons of his invitation from England coach Eddie Jones as an apprentice selection to the pre-autumn international training camp in Portugal.

The SuperTed factfile

Hill came through the ranks at Malvern. "My dad and brother played for Malvern too," he said. "Dad was captain there years ago. I still help out with their Colts on Tuesday nights. It's nice going back and helping the club who helped you at the very start."

He played at blindside flanker for beaten finalists England in last summer's Under-20 World Cup,

Made his Warriors debut at Leicester on 23 September as a 26th-minute replacement for the injured Sam Lewis

Scored his first try just 27 minutes after coming on, then scored again in the final minute to win the game.

As well as his try on his first start in a game defeat at Exeter, after 11 minutes as a replacement in the big win over Bristol, Hill also scored in Saturday's Challenge Cup win over Stade Francais in Paris.

That takes his tally to four tries in just four appearances - three in the Premiership - to make him Warriors' top scorer.

Three Warriors in England squad

Two of Hill's Warriors team-mates have also been selected - prop Nick Schonert, who only just missed out on selection for England's summer tour to South Africa, and centre Ben Te'o, who is yet to figure for Worcester this season because of the quadriceps injury that kept him out of that tour.

But it is the upgrade for Hill that most caught the eye. "I just thought it was a normal day," he told BBC Hereford & Worcester. "Until Solly came up and said 'Did you know you're in the squad for that Portugal trip?

"This season's all been a bit of a dream come true, to be honest, I started off just being pleased to be involved in the warm-up games. I then got an opportunity in the Premiership and I just wanted to show the coaches that I can perform and play well.

"But I don't think it's really sunk in yet and I'm just taking it one step at a time. I played the full game against Exeter, then came on against Bristol. That's my journey so far. Scoring four tries has been a bit of a shock. But I just have to give credit to all the other guys for putting me in the right spots."

Ted Hill's try at Leicester also earned him a hug and a kiss from his mum

