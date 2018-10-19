Sam Johnson: Glasgow's new Scotland call-up good enough for Australia - Dave Rennie

Sam Johnson joined Glasgow from the Reds of Queensland three years ago

Heineken Champions Cup Pool 3: Cardiff Blues v Glasgow Warriors Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Sunday, 21 October Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Sam Johnson is "absolutely" good enough to start for Australia and his capture by Scotland is "a great coup", says Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie.

Australia-born Johnson, 25, earned his first Scotland call-up this week after serving a three-year residency period.

The Warriors centre, 25, emerged as a key component of Rennie's Pro14 semi-finalists last term and was named player's player of the season.

"I've been very impressed with him," Rennie told BBC Scotland.

"I'm not sure if Australia know much about him. He's a really good passer of the ball, got a really good rugby brain, very competitive, and his ability to break the line and chop or get dominant tackles is a real strength.

"He brings a slightly different element for us and we're pretty excited by that.

"It's a great coup for Scotland. It increases the quality and competition in midfield. Absolutely, I think he could start for Australia."

Having injured his head and knee during a summer friendly, Johnson makes his first outing of the season in Sunday's Champions Cup Pool Three trip to Cardiff Blues.

Tommy Seymour, predominantly a winger, is named at full-back having sat out the opening-round loss to Saracens for personal reasons.

Rennie says the positional switch should allow Warriors to get "more ball in Tommy's hands" and, with first-choice Stuart Hogg injured, believes Seymour "is an option" in the 15 jersey for Gregor Townsend's Scotland this autumn.

"He's trained a fair bit here for us over the last 12 months," the New Zealander added.

"He's lightning quick, got a really good skill-set, very good aerially, solid kicking game. He's a really good communicator."