Maredydd Francis: RGC rugby player given four-year drugs ban
A Principality Premiership player has been suspended for four years for using performance-enhancing drugs and other banned substances.
RGC's Maredydd Francis tested positive for a "cocktail" of drugs including nandrolone and testosterone after a match against Aberavon last March.
The 24-year-old is a former captain of RGC, making more than 100 appearances for the north Wales side.
Francis is banned from all sport until 9 March 2022.
UK Anti-Doping chief executive, Nicole Sapstead, said: "This is one of several cases we have seen recently in which the athlete is guilty not only of taking a performance enhancing drug, but a number of banned substances.
"Athletes must be aware that taking such a cocktail of performance enhancing drugs will not only see them banned from sport, but also has the potential to be hugely damaging to health.
"We hope such instances serve as a warning to others."