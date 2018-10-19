Wales Women name 20 uncapped players in squad for autumn series

Wales faced autumn opponents Canada during the 2017 World Cup

Wales Women have named 20 uncapped players in their 43-strong squad for the autumn series.

Rowland Phillips' side begin the series against South Africa on 10 November, then Hong Kong and Canada on the following weekends.

The dates and kick-off times will allow supporters to watch the men's fixtures in the Principality Stadium.

This is the first squad selected since this season's launch of Wales' first domestic regional league for women.

"The regional programme has been very successful with regards to improving standards in the women's game, and it's delivered what we hoped it would," said Phillips.

"It's enabled us to discover new players and it's highlighted our strength in depth."

Wales squad (* denotes uncapped players)

Forwards: Alisha Butchers (Scarlets) Alex Callender* (Scarlets) Mel Clay (Ospreys) Gwen Crabb* (Ospreys) Amy Evans (Ospreys) Georgia Evans* (Cardiff Blues) Nia Gwyther* (Scarlets) Cerys Hale (Dragons) Sioned Harries (Scarlets) Cara Hope (Ospreys) Natalia John (Ospreys) Manon Johnes* (Cardiff Blues) Kelsey Jones (Ospreys) Beth Lewis (Dragons) Brea Leung (RGC) Siwan Lillicrap (Ospreys) Maisie McKenzie* (Scarlets) Carys Phillips (Ospreys) Awen Prysor (Scarlets) Gwenllian Pyrs (RGC) Caryl Thomas (Dragons)

Backs: Sasha Bailey* (Ospreys) Keira Bevan (Ospreys) Hannah Bluck (Dragons) Ffion Bowen* (Ospreys) Bethan Davies* (RGC) Alecs Donovan* (Ospreys) Lleucu George (Scarlets) Emma Hennessy* (Ospreys) Jo Jones* (Cardiff Blues) Jasmine Joyce (Scarlets) Jessica Kavanagh (RGC) Kerin Lake (Ospreys) Caitlin Lewis* (Scarlets) Ffion Lewis* (Scarlets) Alicia McComish* (Dragons) Lisa Neumann (RGC) Molly Philpott* (Cardiff Blues) Anghard De Smet* (Cardiff Blues) Lauren Smyth* (Ospreys) Niamh Terry* (Ospreys) Megan Webb* (Cardiff Blues) Robyn Wilkins (Cardiff Blues)

Wales Women autumn series: