European Champions Cup: Edinburgh recall Jaco van der Walt v Toulon

European Champions Cup: Edinburgh v Toulon Venue: Murrayfield, Date: Saturday, 20 October Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Scotland & text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Edinburgh hand fly-half Jaco van der Walt only his third start of the season in Saturday's Champions Cup group clash with Toulon at Murrayfield.

Van der Walt takes over from Simon Hickey, who drops to the bench, where Luke Crosbie and Nathan Fowles come in.

Otherwise Edinburgh retain the side which took Montpellier to the wire in their group opener last weekend.

Toulon, who suffered a shock home defeat by Newcastle, include All Black backs Malakai Fekitoa and Julian Savea.

They join Fijian flyer Josua Tuisova and captain Mathieu Bastareaud in a dangerous three-quarter line.

Toulon currently sit 12th in the French Top 14 after just two wins in their first seven league games, but won three successive European titles from 2013 to 2015, and reached the quarter-finals last year.

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill hopes a "bumper crowd" can give his side an edge in their first home game in Europe's elite competition for five years.

"It is, to a point, new territory for us in recent history, so I'd love the supporters to come along and get behind their city and support us," he said.

"We've always said we're a side that's developing, but we're learning our lessons quickly.

"As I've always said, we're going to try and win every time we play. We didn't last weekend, but we gave Montpellier one hell of a fright.

"The next step is to start picking off these big teams."

Edinburgh: Kinghorn; Graham, Johnstone, Scott, Fife; Van der Walt, Pyrgos; Dell, McInally (capt), Nel, Toolis, Gilchrist, Bradbury, Watson, Mata.

Replacements: Ford, Sutherland, Berghan, Crosbie, Ritchie, Fowles, Hickey, Dean.

Toulon: Bonneval, Tuisova, Fekitoa, Bastareaud (capt), Savea, Belleau, Meric; Fresia, Etrillard, Taofifenua, Kruger, Taofifenua, Rebbadj, Lakafia, Vanverberghe.

Replacements: Soury, Chiocci, Setiano, Potgieter, Ikpefan, Trinh-Duc, Escande, Gahetau.