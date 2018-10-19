European Champions Cup: Toulouse v Leinster (Sun)

Joe Tomane has won 17 caps for Australia

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Stade Ernest Wallon Date: Sunday, 21 October Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Score updates and match report on BBC Sport website

Joe Tomane will make his first European start for defending champions Leinster in Sunday's Heineken Champions Cup Pool One game against Toulouse in France.

Australian Tomane is preferred to Fergus McFadden on the right wing with Jordan Larmour moving to full-back.

Rob Kearney has failed to recover from a tight quad and his absence is the only change from the starting line-up which demolished Wasps 52-3 at the RDS.

Toulouse will hope to build on an opening day 22-20 victory over Bath.

Rhys Ruddock - a late call-up last week for Dan Leavy who injured himself in the warm-up - starts at blindside flanker.

Tomane has played much of his international rugby on the wing, having won 17 caps for the Wallabies.

Toulouse: T Ramos; C Kolbe, S Guitoune, R Ntamack, M Medard; Z Holmes, S Bezy; C Castets, J Marchand (capt), C Faumuina; F Verhaeghe, J Tekori; R Elstadt, A Placines, S Tolofua.

Replacements: L Ghiraldini, D Faimafiliotama'ita'i Ainuu, M Van Dyk, P Gayraud, L Madaule, Y Huget, A Dupont, A Bonneval.

Leinster: J Larmour; J Tomane, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Sexton (capt), L McGrath; C Healy, S Cronin, T Furlong; D Toner, James Ryan; R Ruddock, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: James Tracy, J McGrath, A Porter, S Fardy, S O'Brien, N McCarthy, R Byrne, R O'Loughlin.

