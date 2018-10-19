European Rugby Champions Cup and Challenge Cup: Weekend previews & team news

Nathan Earle in action for Harlequins
Harlequins travel to Grenoble in the Challenge Cup

Saturday

All times BST

European Rugby Champions Cup

Castres v Exeter (13:00)

Munster v Gloucester (13:00)

Edinburgh v Toulon (15:15 BST)

Wasps v Bath (15:15 BST)

Racing 92 v Ulster (17:30)

Saracens v Lyon (17:30)

European Rugby Challenge Cup

Zebre v Bristol (14:00)

Sale v Connacht (15:00)

Worcester v Ospreys (15:00)

Grenoble v Harlequins (20:00)

Sunday

European Rugby Champions Cup

Newcastle v Montpelier (13:00)

Cardiff Blues v Glasgow (15:15)

Toulouse v Leinster (15:15)

