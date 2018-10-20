WRU National League results
20 October 2018
Swalec Championship
Swalec Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
Division 1 West Central
Celtic Cup Final
Scarlets A 8 - 15 Leinster A
TWO EAST
Abertillery BG 19 - 34 Caldicot
Blackwood 23 - 15 Pill Harriers
Croesyceiliog 35 - 28 Senghenydd
Monmouth 37 - 21 Caerphilly
Talywain 24 - 6 Newport HSOB
Ynysddu 61 - 7 Abercarn
TWO EAST CENTRAL
Abercynon 32 - 29 Llanishen
Barry 37 - 21 Aberdare
Heol y Cyw 35 - 3 Cardiff Quins
Llanharan 17 - 43 Abercwmboi
Llantwit Fardre 8 - 14 Cilfynydd
Taffs Well 23 - 33 St Peters
TWO NORTH
Bangor 14 - 48 Dolgellau
COBRA 48 - 10 Abergele
Nant Conwy II 28 - 8 Llanidloes
Newtown 30 - 15 Colwyn Bay
Welshpool 24 - 25 Wrexham
TWO WEST CENTRAL
Birchgrove 13 - 9 Taibach
Morriston 18 - 35 Resolven
Nantyffyllon 20 - 20 Builth Wells
Nantymoel 40 - 10 Cwmavon
Pencoed 26 - 12 Porthcawl
Seven Sisters 19 - 10 Ystradgynlais
TWO WEST
Burry Port 17 - 24 Mumbles
Fishguard & Goodwick 27 - 24 St Clears
Loughor 26 - 23 Carmarthen Athletic
Pontyberem 18 - 17 Penclawdd
Tumble 8 - 31 Pontarddulais
Tycroes 28 - 44 Pembroke
THREE NORTH
Benllech P - P Shotton Steel
CR Dinbach II P - P Llangefni II
Machynlleth 47 - 5 Rhosllanerchrugog
Mold II 3 - 26 Holyhead
THREE EAST A
Abergavenny 13 - 7 Oakdale
Abertysswg 32 - 28 Garndiffaith
Deri 12 - 20 Machen
Fleur De Lys 0 - 15 Blaina
Tredegar Ironsides 28 - 17 Nantyglo
Usk 30 - 27 RTB Ebbw Vale
THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Cowbridge 6 - 5 Fairwater
Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd 10 - 27 Old Illtydians
Gwernyfed 15 - 44 Pentyrch
Pontyclun 35 - 23 Penygraig
Treharris 54 - 29 Penarth
Tylorstown 32 - 14 Cefn Coed
THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Aberavon Green Stars 30 - 8 Abercrave
Bryncoch 74 - 10 Penlan
Neath Athletic 86 - 5 Glais
Swansea Uplands 22 - 30 Pyle
Tonmawr 6 - 22 Bridgend Sports
Vardre 76 - 11 Cwmgors
THREE WEST A
Haverfordwest 10 - 29 Aberaeron
Llangwm 3 - 79 Neyland
Milford Haven 27 - 10 Tregaron
Pembroke Dock Quins 7 - 47 Cardigan
St Davids 0 - 69 Laugharne
THREE EAST B
Aberbargoed 50 - 23 New Panteg
Chepstow 83 - 5 Blackwood Stars
Hafodyrynys 48 - 37 Markham
Rhymney 37 - 22 Llanhilleth
Whiteheads 50 - 0 St Julians HSOB
THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Caerau Ely 29 - 25 Tonyrefail
Canton 20 - 10 Llandaff North
Glyncoch 3 - 60 Treherbert
Llandaff 14 - 20 Old Penarthians
St Albans 19 - 21 Wattstown
Ynysowen 17 - 12 Llantwit Major
THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Briton Ferry 17 - 27 Alltwen
Bryncethin 18 - 15 Cwmllynfell
Cefn Cribbwr 29 - 19 Baglan
Crynant P - P Banwen
Glyncorrwg 41 - 13 Pontrhydyfen
Pontycymmer 14 - 18 Rhigos
THREE WEST B
Amman United 48 - 7 Lampeter Town
Llandeilo 45 - 10 New Dock Stars
Llandybie 30 - 22 Cefneithin
Llangadog 77 - 5 Penybanc
Nantgaredig 37 - 6 Betws
Trimsaran 27 - 12 Bynea
THREE EAST C
Brynithel 28 - 26 Crumlin
Crickhowell P - P Tredegar
Malpas 43 - 13 Pontllanfraith
Trefil 24 - 21 Rogerstone
West Mon 17 - 34 Newport Saracens
THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Brackla 21 - 19 Whitchurch
Cardiff Internationals 8 - 33 Hirwaun
Cardiff Saracens 24 - 15 Ferndale
Llandrindod Wells 14 - 26 Llanrumney
Sully View 5 - 63 Maesteg
THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Furnace United 28 - 10 Cwmgwrach
Pantyffynnon 36 - 16 Cwmtwrch
Penygroes 24 - 17 Tonna
Pontardawe 32 - 21 Pontyates
South Gower 27 - 29 Ogmore Vale
THREE EAST D
Beaufort 48 - 12 Girling
Bettws 46 - 10 Tref y Clawdd
Forgeside 0 - 36 Hollybush
Old Tylerian 14 - 19 St Josephs (Newport)
Rhayader 87 - 26 Cwmcarn United