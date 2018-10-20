Simon Zebo apologises to Ulster's Michael Lowry for try celebration

Simon Zebo goes past Michael Lowry before touching down for a try in Paris

Simon Zebo has apologised to Ulster full-back Michael Lowry for his celebration of a try in Racing 92's European Champions Cup win on Saturday.

Zebo pointed his finger towards the 20-year-old before diving over at the end of his side's 44-12 victory in Paris.

It prompted referee Nigel Owens to tell the former Munster full-back to apologise to Lowry, which he did on the pitch and in a tweet after the game.

"Really sorry to Michael Lowry," Zebo tweeted.

"Got too excited and I don't do stuff like that as long as I've played. I wouldn't like my kids doing that and I'm disappointed in myself.

"Made a mistake, not in the spirit of the game, keep up the great work. Sorry again."

Tries from Teddy Iribaren, Wenceslas Lauret, Juan Imhoff, Teddy Thomas and Zebo saw last year's beaten finalists recover to win comfortably after a poor start.

Dave Shanahan and Jacob Stockdale had crossed for excellent early scores for the away side.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland expressed his disappointment at the defeat after the game.

"It's a funny one, I'm really disappointed but we showed a glimmer of what we're capable of - but we got a lesson in accuracy," he said.

"Throughout the game we demonstrated we could cause them trouble, but ultimately there were a few things we needed to get right for us to be competitive in this game.

"One is whenever we created opportunities we needed to be accurate and we didn't do that.

"Our lineout also wasn't great and we have to be better in that aspect of the game. We've been getting turnovers at the breakdown all season, but we couldn't get many against Racing.

"We were also given a lesson in terms of accuracy and finishing off our opportunities. Racing were really excellent and we didn't turn enough of our opportunities into points."

Despite slipping to their first European defeat this season, McFarland remains optimistic about Ulster's prospects.

"We have been a little bit up and down, but when we get it right we are very good," he added.

"I'm a glass half full sort of person, so I'll be emphasising the positives from this game to the players and we'll look to improve what we didn't do right.

"We had some young players out there and some relatively new combinations. We are a work in progress and we will keep working on the style we want to play.

"It's going to be a tough December with the Scarlets coming up."