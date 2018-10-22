Magnus Bradbury may miss Scotland matches after injury in Edinburgh win

Magnus Bradbury (right) played 44 minutes against Toulon before getting injured

Magnus Bradbury could miss Scotland's autumn Tests after suffering a suspected dislocated shoulder in Edinburgh's win over Toulon.

Flanker Bradbury, 23, was forced off early in the second half of the 40-14 Champions Cup victory, holding his arm.

He will have a scan on Monday but head coach Richard Cockerill fears he could be out "for weeks rather than days".

"The best-case scenario is a few weeks, the worst-case scenario could be three-to-four months," he said.

"We just have to wait on the opinion from the scan."

Bradbury, 23, has won four Scotland caps, the last in the victory in Argentina which concluded this summer's tour.

He has re-established himself at Edinburgh this season after being suspended and losing the captaincy last term after injuring himself on a night out.

Bradbury would be a strong contender to start the opening autumn Test against Wales at blind-side flanker, with regular captain John Barclay sidelined.

Scotland open their series away to Wales on 3 November before hosting Fiji, South Africa and Argentina on the following Saturdays. Before then, Edinburgh visit Zebre then host Scarlets in the Pro14 over the next two Fridays.