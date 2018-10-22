Scarlets missing 19 players for Southern Kings Pro14 trip

Kieron Fonotia joined Scarlets from Welsh rivals Ospreys

Pro 14, Southern Kings v Scarlets Date: Friday 26 November Time: 18:00 BST Venue: NMU Stadium, Port Elizabeth Coverage: Score updates and report on BBC Sport website

Scarlets are without 19 players because of international calls and injuries for their Pro14 match against Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth.

Twelve are with the Wales squad, six injured and Kieron Fonotia is suspended.

But Kiwi wing Johnny McNicholl returns after a head injury to add experience.

Scarlets won their last game there 34-30 with a similarly inexperienced squad, although they included former Wales scrum-half Mike Phillips.

They also beat Southern Kings 54-14 at Parc y Scarlets in September 2018.

The injury list consists of wing Tom Prydie, fly-half Angus O'Brien, scrum-half Jonathan Evans, and forwards Lewis Rawlins, Aaron Shingler and James Davies.

Their 26-man squad includes South African internationals Uzair Cassiem and Werner Kruger, and former Cheetahs full-back Clayton Blommetjies.

The Scarlets return to the Pro14 on the back of Champions Cup defeats at home to Racing and away to Leicester Tigers.

"It doesn't get any easier, South Africa and then off to Edinburgh," said head coach Wayne Pivac.

"It's going to be a good challenge, but we did well out there we the squad we had to get a bonus point win, but it was a tight affair. We know we're going to have to play well and play with more possession and territory (than at Leicester) to make it easier on ourselves."

Southern Kings could give a debut to newly-signed Fijian sevens star Meli Rokoua, who can play centre or wing.

Scarlets are second in Conference B of the Pro14 with Southern Kings in seventh and last place.

Southern Kings (from): TBC

Scarlets (from): Clayton Blommetjies; Johnny McNicholl, Paul Asquith, Steff Hughes, Ioan Nicholas, Morgan Williams; Dan Jones, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Kieran Hardy, Declan Smith: Phil Price, Dylan Evans, Marc Jones, Taylor Davies, Daf Hughes, Werner Kruger, Simon Gardiner, David Bulbring, Tom Price, Josh Helps, Steve Cummins, Blade Thomson, Josh Macleod, Will Boyde, Uzair Cassiem, Ed Kennedy.