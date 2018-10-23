Wales call up Jarrod Evans while Bradley Davies is ruled out

Jarrod Evans has scored 248 points in 51 Cardiff Blues appearances

Under Armour Series: Wales v Scotland, Australia, Tonga & South Africa Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Dates: Saturdays 3, 10, 17 & 24 November Coverage: Live on BBC Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales have called uncapped fly-half Jarrod Evans into the squad for their autumn Tests while lock Bradley Davies has been released with a knee injury.

Cardiff Blues' Evans, 22 - who has previously trained with the squad - is included as there are still concerns over concussion to Rhys Patchell.

Patchell has suffered two head knocks for Scarlets this season.

Wales face Scotland, Australia, Tonga and South Africa on successive November Saturdays.

Patchell is a doubt and Dan Biggar unlikely to be released by Northampton to face Scotland on 3 November because it falls outside the agreed Tests window.

That gives Evans the chance to be at least understudy for his Blues colleague and rival Gareth Anscombe.

Ospreys lock Davies' setback is another blow to the squad, although Wales can call on captain Alun Wyn Jones, Cory Hill, Jake Ball and Adam Beard in that position

Warren Gatland's squad were already without injured lock Seb Davies, back-rowers Aaron Shingler, James Davies, Josh Navidi and Taulupe Faletau, plus backs Scott Williams, Hallam Amos and Owen Lane.

A Wales statement said: "Bradley Davies has been released from the squad to optimise management of a knee pathology. Further investigations and assessments will establish Brad's prognosis."

Wales are third in World Rugby's rankings and face only teams below them in November.

Forwards: Rob Evans (Scarlets), Wyn Jones (Scarlets), Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Elliot Dee (Dragons), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Leon Brown (Dragons), Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs), Samson Lee (Scarlets), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Blues), Jake Ball (Scarlets), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Cory Hill (Dragons), Alun Wyn Jones (capt, Ospreys), Ellis Jenkins (Cardiff Blues), Dan Lydiate (Ospreys), Ross Moriarty (Dragons), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons).

Backs: Aled Davies (Ospreys), Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Tomos Williams (Cardiff Blues), Gareth Anscombe (Cardiff Blues), Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints), Rhys Patchell (Scarlets), Jarrod Evans (Cardiff Blues), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets), Tyler Morgan (Dragons), Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets), Owen Watkin (Ospreys), Josh Adams (Worcester Warriors), Steffan Evans (Scarlets), Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets), Jonah Holmes (Leicester Tigers), Luke Morgan (Ospreys), George North (Ospreys), Liam Williams (Saracens).

