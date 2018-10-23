Keelan Giles: Ospreys wing aims to reach top speed on return

Keelan Giles returned to action in Ospreys' 27-0 win over Pau on 13 October, 2018

Ospreys wing Keelan Giles has revealed how he fought back from a serious knee injury with help from his parents and a fictional serial killer.

The 20-year-old has recently made his Ospreys return after being sidelined for 12 months.

The wing made a replacement appearance against Pau in the Challenge Cup before starting in the defeat against Worcester last weekend.

Giles' recovery was aided by the rehabilitation he received at home, where he still lives with his parents Steven and Susan, and watching box sets which included Dexter, a series about a serial killer.

"When I was bed-bound I had a lot of sweets and my mother treated me," said Giles.

"I am still at home and my mother and father have been so helpful. My mother loved it and was always coming up stairs bringing me stuff when I could not move.

"I was also watching a lot of television, a lot on Netflix like Dexter and Prison Break. That binge-watching does help waste some time and takes your mind off things."

Giles burst onto the scene as a prolific try-scoring teenager two years ago and was an unused Wales replacement in the November 2016 victory over Japan in Cardiff.

His progression was halted following a challenge by Ashton Hewitt in the Ospreys' victory over the Dragons in October 2017.

Keelan Giles has been called up to the Wales senior squad on several occasions but is yet to win a full cap

It has been a slow road back for one of the fastest men in Welsh rugby but Giles believes he can make a successful return.

"At the start it was tough because you are in a dark place," said Giles.

"Once you get past that, you know what your goal is and strive to get back playing.

"I am still young but there are consequences of injuries, but you just have to have the right attitude and mind-set to get over the struggles.

"It was tough to begin with, especially being bed-bound for a while, being on crutches for ages and not being able to walk.

"You do get the odd thought 'am I going to play again', 'am I going to be right when I get back'. Stuff like that.

"If you asked me 12 months ago whether I would be playing again, I honestly could not have told you.

"Sometimes when you are injured it is harder than when you are playing.

"I have always tried to stay positive and had [Ospreys back-row] Dan Baker going through the same thing and he made life a lot easier.

"Now I am not sketchy on anything about my knees and am back to 100%.

"The first contact session was a little bit sketchy but once you have made that first carry or tackle, you forget about it and are back in the swing of things.

"I was a little nervous before the first game back but as soon as I got on the pitch, all those nerves went."

Giles believes he is matching his speed levels before he was injured.

"I have been working hard when I have been injured," said Giles.

"My numbers have gone up [from] when I was playing last year, so they are looking positive."

Keelan Giles talks to Rob Howley during a Wales training session in November 2016

Giles missed out his first Wales cap after interim coach Rob Howley chose not to use him off the bench against Japan in Cardiff two years ago.

After missing the 2017 Six Nations with hamstring problems, Giles was selected for Wales' summer tour but under caretaker coach Robin McBryde did not play in the Test victories over Tonga and Samoa.

Giles says his Wales dream still exists but believes he has a way to go to realise them.

"I just want to establish myself here (at the Ospreys) firstly," said Giles.

"I would be lying if I said no (about thinking about playing for Wales) but I just want to take it step by step now and not rush anything.

"There are two great wingers here with George North and Luke Morgan away with the Wales squad.

"Hopefully I will get a run of games now and will push for the wing shirt. It is about catching up and build step by step.

"I now know what it is like to be out for a long time. It is not nice but now just about getting back out there and enjoying things again."