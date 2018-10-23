Rugby Football Union to introduce in-season breaks for players
The next three English domestic rugby union seasons will include in-season breaks, with players limited to a maximum of 35 matches per campaign.
The measures, beginning 2019-20, are designed to protect players during a demanding schedule that includes the 2019 World Cup and 2021 British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa.
However, the domestic season has been extended, with 2019-20 starting on 21 September and ending on 20 June, while a "mandatory five-week post-season rest" period has also been brought in.
The key announcements include:
- Guaranteed in-season breaks for players in each of the three seasons
- Mandatory five-week post-season rest for all players, which includes two weeks' absolute rest and three weeks' active rest
- Minimum 10 weeks off/pre-season for players in the England Senior Elite Player Squad.
- Minimum 12 weeks between the Premiership final and round one of the following league season
- Maximum 35 match involvements (more than 20 minutes) in any one season for all players
- Maximum 30 full game equivalents (reduced from 32) in any one season for all players
- England players to have a mandatory rest week if playing all international matches and more than 65% of total minutes (reduced from 80%)
"This new agreement gives players guaranteed in-season breaks for the first time and reduces playing thresholds, while protecting the five-week post-season break that was already in place," said Rugby Players' Association chief executive Damian Hopley.
