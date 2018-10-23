Danny Cipriani faces disciplinary hearing over red card on Wednesday

Danny Cipriani
Cipriani was sent off in the 29th minute for the tackle on Munster centre Rory Scannell

Gloucester fly-half Danny Cipriani will face a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday after he was sent off for a high tackle during Saturday's Champions Cup defeat by Munster.

Cipriani was shown a red card after his shoulder made contact with Rory Scannell's head in the 29th minute.

The 30-year-old faces a minimum two-week ban for the offence.

His dismissal came two days after being left out of England's squad for the autumn internationals.

Coach Eddie Jones emphasised that he is England's third-choice fly-half behind Owen Farrell and George Ford.

