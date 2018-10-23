Brian Alainu'uese: Glasgow Warriors allow lock to join Toulon

Brian Alainu'uese made 22 appearances during his two years at Glasgow Warriors

Lock Brian Alainu'uese will join French Top 14 side Toulon after being released from his Glasgow Warriors contract.

The 24-year-old made 22 appearances for Glasgow, but has not featured this year due to a series of injuries.

The New Zealand-born Samoa Under-20 international leaves seven months before his contract expires having spent two years at Scotstoun.

"It's a decision that's in the best interest of both the player and the club," head coach Dave Rennie said.

"Brian's had a number of injuries and we've not been able to play him as often as we would have liked, but he's a good man, is very popular, and will be missed."