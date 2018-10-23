Warren Gatland: Wales coach's father dies

Head coach Warren Gatland has been preparing Wales for November Tests with Scotland, Australia, Tonga and South Africa

The father of Wales coach Warren Gatland has died.

Gatland, 55, has returned to his native New Zealand to be with his family.

Wales begin their autumn international series on Saturday, 3 November against Scotland at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, and it is not yet clear whether Gatland will return to take charge of that game.

The Welsh Rugby Union has issued a statement sending condolences to Gatland and his family.

"Players, management and the whole of the WRU would like to extend their condolences to head coach Warren Gatland and his family following the passing of his father overnight," read the WRU statement.

"Warren has returned to New Zealand and we are sending him our thoughts and best wishes."