Freddie Burns' two big errors cost Bath victory against Toulouse

Bath's Champions Cup match against Toulouse will not be replayed after European Professional Club Rugby concluded the referee did not end the game early.

Andrew Brace blew the full-time whistle with the televised match clock showing 79 minutes and 57 seconds.

But EPCR said the official stadium clock at the Recreation Ground showed 80 minutes had elapsed.

Bath owner Bruce Craig had called for the game to be replayed.

"Although the television match graphics indicated that 79 minutes and 57 seconds had elapsed when the match ended, the official stadium clock which was visible to players, club management and to spectators, clearly displayed that 80 minutes had elapsed," said EPCR.

"Once Andrew Brace received confirmation in his earpiece from the official timekeeper that time was up, he blew the final whistle."

EPCR admits the disparity "caused some confusion" and added it will considers ways to "avoid any similar situation in the future."

Bath lost the game 22-20 on 13 October, but had been on the attack when the whistle was blown.

Craig had also felt Toulouse should have been reduced to 13 men, with two of their players - Jerome Kaino and Lucas Pointud - subsequently cited and suspended.

"This is the European Cup, there are massive sporting and financial implications," Craig told The Times. "Bath have been majorly disadvantaged.

"This isn't sour grapes, because maybe we wouldn't have won the game, but that is not the issue."

Bath full-back Freddie Burns made two big errors during the game which cost his team.

With the visitors leading 22-20 in the 74th minute, the full-back missed a penalty right in front of the posts.

Moments later, Burns thought he had made amends when he crossed, but as he started celebrating the ball was poked out of his hand by Maxime Medard.