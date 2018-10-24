Jonny Gray: 'Determined' Richie Gray will be back for Scotland

Richie and Jonny Gray's last Test together was Scotland's win in Rome at the end of this year's Six Nations

Richie Gray will recover from his latest injury setback to play a big role for his country in future, says brother and fellow Scotland lock Jonny.

The elder Gray, 29, has played just 27 minutes of Test rugby in the past 18 months and is out of the forthcoming autumn Tests with a back injury.

But Glasgow lock Jonny, 24, has backed his brother to return to challenge for a Scotland second-row spot.

"You don't see it but Rich is one very determined guy," Gray said.

"He'll do his recovery and everything else he has to go through. Rich is one of the most determined guys I know. Growing up with him, and I've said this before, if it wasn't for him I wouldn't be playing professional rugby. That's the influence he has.

"It's a tough one for him to take but I'm sure he'll come back from it."

'I'm gutted for him. I miss him'

Richie Gray, who has won 66 caps since 2010, will be sidelined for around four months, according to his club Toulouse, putting his hopes of playing in the Six Nations in doubt.

Jonny admits it has been tough seeing Richie, who underwent back surgery last summer, battling against such injuries.

"It's horrible. I'm gutted for him, absolutely gutted for him," said the younger sibling, who has played 43 Tests since his debut in 2013.

"I miss him, it's been a while since I seen him. It's a shame. He came back and I thought he was playing well but he has now got this injury. I just wish him all the luck with his recovery.

"It's been a bit frustrating for him but hopefully this will be the last of a bad run."

Jonny Gray has joined up with Scotland's training squad this week before the opening autumn Test against Wales in Cardiff on 3 November, with Murrayfield dates against Fiji, South Africa and Argentina to follow.

He believes the strong Champions Cup showings of Edinburgh, who thrashed three-time champions Toulon, and Glasgow, who secured a bonus-point win away to Cardiff Blues, has given the national squad a big lift ahead of their autumn series.

"It's good for both teams to come into camp off good wins," he added. "It was an unbelievable result for Edinburgh. They were unfortunate to lose the previous week against Montpellier, a tough place to go.

"When you look at the form they've been in, and a lot of their players, they've been playing really well.

"It's good to see [scrum-half] Henry Pyrgos doing so well. It was pretty emotional to lose a guy like that from Glasgow. He'd been there since I joined.

"We knew going into our game against Cardiff it was a big pressure game and we had to perform, so we're happy with that.

"You look at the exiles too and the way they're playing at their clubs. There's a lot of guys here in great form and it's exciting. There's a good buzz in the camp."