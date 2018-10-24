Saracens: Allianz Park West Stand redevelopment project approved by Barnet Council

Allianz Park, formerly the Barnet Copthall Stadium, has been Saracens' home since 2013

Premiership champions Saracens' £23m redevelopment of the West Stand at Allianz Park has received planning approval from Barnet Council.

The proposed 3,000-seater stand, first outlined in 2016, is targeted for 2020.

It would be similar in size to the East Stand and would raise the North London club's ground capacity to 10,500.

Construction work at the Barnet Copthall leisure complex will start at the end of this season - but Sarries will remain at Allianz Park in 2019-20.

"We have been working closely with Barnet Council," said Saracens chief executive Mitesh Velani in a club statement.

"The West Stand redevelopment project demonstrates our continued commitment to providing the best environment for our teams to thrive, a modern home where our fans create memories together and extending community initiatives that improve the lives of people in north London."

Saracens, whose old amateur clubhouse and ground remains close by at Bramley Road, Southgate, moved to Allianz Park in early 2013 following 15 years ground sharing at Watford's Vicarage Road.