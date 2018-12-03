Gus Mackay: Worcester Warriors managing director parts company with club

Gus Mackay came in as Warriors managing director when chief executive Jim O'Toole left in June 2017

Worcester Warriors managing director Gus Mackay has left Sixways after 17 months with the Premiership club.

The former Zimbabwe international cricketer moves on following Warriors' takeover by a consortium led by Worcestershire businessman Jed McCrory.

"I am confident that, with the new owners and current group of players, the club will grow from strength to strength," said Mackay, 50.

"I thank all those involved with the club for all their hard work."

He added: "I wish the new owners, (director of rugby) Alan Solomons and all the players all the very best for the rest of the season and hope they build on the positive start to the season in all competitions."

Mackay, who played three ODIs for his native country in 2001, has had several jobs in sports administration.

He has previously worked for Sussex, Surrey and London Broncos.

After moving into the administrative side while also working as a banker, in 2006, he was appointed chief executive of Sussex and two years later moved to Surrey as managing director of cricket.

He then switched sports to join rugby league club London Broncos as chief executive between 2011 and 2014.