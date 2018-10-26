Pro14: Cheetahs v Cardiff Blues (Sat)

Steven Shingler previously played for London Irish

Guinness Pro14: Cheetahs v Cardiff Blues Venue: Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein Date: Saturday, 27 October Kick-off: 18:15 BST Coverage: Score updates on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app

Cardiff Blues make nine changes for their return to Pro14 action in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Seb Davies returns from injury at number eight and lock Rory Thornton is back, while Brad Thyer, Ethan Lewis and Scott Andrews form a new front row.

Steve Shingler makes his first appearance of the season, partnering Lloyd Williams at half-back.

Garyn Smith and Matthew Morgan are also recalled with several Blues unavailable due to international selection.

Cardiff Blues coach John Mulvihill said: "This is a crucial game for us and the Cheetahs have been waiting for this with three weeks without games to prepare.

"They play a very fast game and will attack from anywhere but they are also well-organised so we will have to be on our game.

"We've gone for a fast, running team to cope with the Cheetahs threats and the impact of playing at altitude at Bloemfontein, with a strong bench to come on.

"We are lucky to have a player of Steve Shingler's quality to step into fly-half, he now has an opportunity to stake a claim after waiting patiently and it is great to welcome Seb Davies back after injury."

Cheetahs: M Jaer; R Smith, BJ van Rensburg, W Small-Smith, R Maxwane; T Schoeman, S Venter; O Nche, J Dweba, A Coetzee, W Steenkamp, JP du Preez. G Olivier, J Pokamela, N Jordaan

Replacements: R Venter, C Marais, E de Jager, S Manjezi, A Nonkontwana, T Meyer, L Fouche, N Lee

Cardiff Blues: M Morgan; J Harries, G Smith, R Lee-Lo, A Summerhill; S Shingler, L Williams; B Thyer, E Lewis, S Andrews, G Earle, R Thornton, J Turnbull, O Robinson, S Davies

Replacements: L Belcher, R Gill, K Assiratti, S Manoa, N Williams, L Jones, D Fish, W Halaholo

Referee: Lloyd Linton (SRU)

Assistant referees: Quinton Immelman (SARU), Ruhan Meiring (SARU)

TMO: Johann Greeffe (SARU)