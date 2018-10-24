Danny Cipriani: Gloucester fly-half gets three-week ban for high tackle

Danny Cipriani was sent off for the tackle on Munster centre Rory Scannell

Gloucester fly-half Danny Cipriani has been suspended for three weeks after he was sent off for a high tackle in the Champions Cup defeat by Munster.

Cipriani's shoulder made contact with Rory Scannell's head in the first half on Saturday, resulting in a red card.

The 30-year-old will miss three Premiership Rugby Cup games, but it is unlikely he would have been involved.

The former Sale and Wasps player is available again for the Premiership match against Leicester on 16 November.

An independent disciplinary panel in Paris upheld the red-card decision of referee Alexandre Ruiz for the dangerous tackle.

World Rugby sanctions carry a minimum six-week ban for this type of offence, but it was reduced to three weeks because of Cipriani's "clear disciplinary record" and his "timely expression of remorse".

His dismissal at Thomond Park came two days after being left out of England's squad for the autumn internationals, with head coach Eddie Jones picking Owen Farrell and George Ford as his two fly-halves.

The most recent of Cipriani's 16 caps came during the summer tour of South Africa earlier this year.

His ban follows an eventful start to his first campaign with Gloucester.

In August he was fined by magistrates for common assault and resisting arrest on a pre-season tour in Jersey. He was then named Premiership player of the month for September after scoring one try and providing four assists for the Cherry and Whites.

Gloucester are fourth in the Premiership having won three of their opening six matches.