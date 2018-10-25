Keith Earls: New Ireland and Munster deal for Grand Slam winner

Earls started every match of Ireland's 2018 Grand Slam-winning campaign

Ireland wing Keith Earls has signed a contract extension to continue playing for his native Munster.

The 31-year-old, who has been included in the Ireland squad for the November international series, will remain at Thomond Park until June 2021.

The deal was jointly announced by the Irish Rugby Football Union and Munster.

"It would be hard to see me playing anywhere else! I'm delighted to have re-signed for a further two years," said the Limerick native.

"My family and I are thrilled and I'm looking forward to the future with Munster and Ireland."

Earls was voted the Irish Players' Player of the Year last season and he started every game of Ireland's 2018 Grand Slam-winning campaign as well as their Test series win against Australia.

The winger, who has won 70 Test caps to date, is Ireland's all-time record try scorer at the Rugby World Cup, with eight of his 27 international tries being scored at the 2011 and 2015 tournaments.

IRFU Performance Director, David Nucifora added: "Keith had a tough run of injuries which ruled him out of the national team successes enjoyed in 2014 and 2015 but he has demonstrated his strength of character and star quality to return and perform at such a consistently high level on the international stage.

"He illustrated his leadership qualities on the summer tour to the US and Japan [in 2017] where he played a key role in the development of a number of younger players.

"We are delighted that Keith will continue his career in Ireland."

Earls was also named as the Munster Player of the Year last season, becoming the first player to win all three individual honours at the province, where he won the Academy Player of the Year in 2007 and the Young Player of the Year in 2009.