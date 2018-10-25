Scotland U20s: Carl Hogg named head coach and hails 'this talented group'

Carl Hogg led Worcester Warriors to the English top flight

Former Worcester Warriors head coach Carl Hogg is looking forward to seeing "this talented group grow" after being named Scotland Under-20s team boss.

The 49-year-old Scot will be assisted by fellow former Scotland caps Scott Lawson and Nikki Walker.

Hogg toured Canada, United States and Argentina as part of the senior squad's coaching staff this summer.

"I'm delighted with this opportunity to develop and help shape the next generation of players," he said.

The new coaching team will lead their side into next year's U20 Six Nations Championship and Hogg said it is "an exciting prospect" to lead a squad through "a tournament format".

Hogg, a former Melrose, Leeds and Scotland back-row, spent 12 years in the English Premiership and began his coaching career at Leeds before spells with London Welsh and Edinburgh.

He joined Gloucester as forwards coach in 2006, moved to Worcester as head coach in 2013, leading them to promotion to the top flight in 2015, and became part of the Scotland set-up this summer.

Head of National Age Grade Sean Lineen said: "Carl Hogg has coached at the top table of professional rugby and his experience in the game will be of great benefit to the next generation of Scottish age-grade players."

Former Scotland front-rower Lawson, who retired from playing this summer and became director of rugby at St Andrews University, is named as assistant coach.

Former wing Walker, a two-time Pro12 champion with the Ospreys, oversaw the attack during the 2018 U20 Six Nations and World Rugby U20 Championship.

"I've got no doubt that this coaching team will continue the positive developments made in recent years," Lineen added.