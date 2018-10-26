Pro14: Munster v Glasgow Warriors (Sat)

Ireland winger Keith Earls signed a contract extension with Munster this week

Guinness Pro14: Munster v Glasgow Warriors Venue: Thomond Park Date: Saturday, 27 October Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Scotland (MW) and on Radio 5Live Sports Extra and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Keith Earls has recovered from a hamstring injury to start for Munster against Glasgow Warriors on Saturday.

The Ireland wing, who signed a contract extension on Thursday, is one of seven changes from last week's European win over Gloucester.

Warriors make eight changes and wing DTH van der Merwe moves to the right.

Backs Ruaridh Jackson, Nick Grigg, Rory Hughes and brothers Peter and George Horne start, as do forwards Grant Stewart, Scott Cummings and Adam Ashe.

Tommy Seymour, Lee Jones, Huw Jones, Adam Hastings, Ali Price, Fraser Brown and Jonny Gray make way.

And, in the absence of fellow co-captain Ryan Wilson, Callum Gibbins has the armband for Dave Rennie's side while Chris Fusaro could make his 150th Warriors appearance off the bench.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan includes nine of the 11 Munster players named in the Ireland squad this week in his 23-man panel for the game.

Sammy Arnold comes into the starting line-up at centre, with Alby Mathewson and JJ Hanrahan forming a new half-back partnership.

Hooker Niall Scannell also returns along with Billy Holland and Chris Cloete.

Glasgow lead with Munster struggling on the road

Conference A leaders Glasgow are ahead of fourth-placed Munster by 10 points after six Pro14 matches, with the Irish province having won their three home games in the competition but lost all three on the road.

Glasgow, meanwhile, have won five of their six Pro14 group games so far, with their only defeat coming away to Southern Kings in September.

Both sides have been in European Champions Cup action in the last two weekends, with Munster drawing away to Exeter Chiefs before their bonus-point win at Thomond Park over Gloucester.

Glasgow began their European campaign with a 13-3 defeat at home by Saracens before their victory over Cardiff.

Munster: Haley; Conway, Arnold, R Scannell, Earls; Hanrahan, Mathewson; Cronin, N Scannell, Ryan; Kleyn, Holland; O'Mahony (C), Cloete, Stander.

Replacements: O'Byrne, Kilcoyne, Archer, Wycherley, Botha, Cronin, Keatley, Sweetnam.

Glasgow Warriors: Jackson; van der Merwe, Grigg, Johnson, Hughes; P Horne, G Horne; Kebble, Stewart, Rae, Harley, Cummings, Ashe, Gibbins, Fagerson.

Replacements: Bryce, Bhatti, du Plessis, Peterson, Fusaro, Frisby, Thomson, Matawalu.