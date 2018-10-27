WRU National Leagues, Bowl & Plate results

Welsh rugby

27 October 2018

DIVISION 2 WEST

Carmarthen Athletic 3 - 13 Penclawdd

Loughor 17 - 23 Tycroes

Tumble 29 - 39 Fishguard

DIVISION 3 EAST A

Deri P - P Blaina

Garndiffaith 35 - 24 Usk

Nantyglo 17 - 16 Fleur De Lys

DIVISION 3 EAST B

Llanhilleth 3 - 6 Whitehead

Markham P - P Aberbargoed

New Tredegar 5 - 10 Hafodyrynys

DIVISION 3 EAST CENTRAL B

Llandaff North P - P Glyncoch

Llantwit Major 46 - 21 Caerau Ely

Old Penarthians 16 - 18 St Albans

Tonyrefail 22 - 24 Llandaff

Treherbert 37 - 10 Ynysowen

Wattstown 12 - 22 Canton

DIVISION 3 WEST CENTRAL B

Alltwen 39 - 5 Crynant

Baglan 37 - 23 Pontycymmer

Banwen 27 - 18 Cefn Cribbwr

Cwmllynfell 91 - 0 Briton Ferry

Pontrhydyfen 23 - 31 Bryncethin

Rhigos 22 - 39 Glyncorrwg

DIVISION 3 WEST B

Bynea 22 - 27 Amman United

Lampeter Town 39 - 41 Llandeilo

New Dock Stars 20 - 31 Llangadog

Penybanc 23 - 29 Llandybie

DIVISION 3 EAST C

Crumlin 31 - 36 Crickhowell

Pontllanfraith P - P West Mon

Rogerstone 21 - 19 Brynithel

Tredegar P - P Malpas

Trinant 67 - 12 Trefil

DIVISION 3 EAST CENTRAL C

Cardiff Saracens 72 - 10 Sully Sports

Ferndale P - P Cardiff Internationals

Hirwaun 26 - 25 Llandrindod Wells

Llanrumney 26 - 22 Brackla

Whitchurch 3 - 31 Maesteg

DIVISION 3 WEST CENTRAL C

Cwmgwrach 12 - 45 Penygroes

Ogmore Vale 39 - 0 Fall Bay

Pontardawe 11 - 13 Cwmtwrch

Pontyates 15 - 19 Furnace United

Tonna 17 - 24 South Gower

DIVISION 3 EAST D

Abersychan 9 - 39 Rhayader

Cwmcarn United 32 - 7 Forgeside

Girling 8 - 3 Old Tyleryan

Hollybush 10 - 20 Bettws

Tref y Clawdd 17 - 27 Beaufort

WRU NATIONAL PLATE ROUND 2

Aberystwyth 3 - 11 Bonymaen

Ammanford 40 - 7 Pill Harriers

Bala 16 - 31 Seven Sisters

Birchgrove 18 - 23 Pwllheli

Blaenavon 29 - 17 Crymych

Brecon 73 - 7 Llanharan

Brynmawr 41 - 0 Llangennech

Cambrian Welfare 23 - 13 Porth Harlequins

Cilfynydd 38 - 14 Nant Conwy

Croesyceiliog w/o - v Kidwelly

Dowlais 10 - 15 Bridgend Athletic

Felinfoel 9 - 11 Glynneath

Glamorgan Wanderers 54 - 7 Dinbych

Heol y Cyw 50 - 0 Taffs Well

Llandudno 50 - 5 Maesteg Celtic

Llanelli Wanderers 22 - 15 Brynamman

Mountain Ash 16 - 14 Skewen

Penallta w/o - v Gorseinon

Pontarddulais 0 - 14 Ynysddu

Resolven 36 - 14 Caernarfon

Rhiwbina 23 - 10 St Josephs

St Clears 14 - 40 Pencoed

Talywain 14 - 32 Senghenydd

Tenby United 7 - 31 Rumney

Treorchy 27 - 26 Ystalyfera

Ynysybwl 15 - 27 Nelson

WRU NATIONAL BOWL ROUND 3

Abergavenny 43 - 38 Fairwater aet

Abertysswg 16 - 20 Tredegar Ironsides

Cardiff Met II 6 - 12 Treharris

Chepstow 0 - 14 Pyle

Nantgaredig 52 - 10 Llanybydder

Oakdale 21 - 7 Swansea Uplands

Pentyrch 17 - 7 Gwernyfed

Rhymney 29 - 36 Dolgellau aet

RTB Ebbw Vale 33 - 17 Colwyn Bay

Tylorstown 30 - 17 Trimsaran

Vardre 19 - 21 Bridgend Sports

