Munster 25-24 Glasgow Warriors: 'We won't be dwelling', says 'proud' Dave Rennie

George Horne scored two of Glasgow's four tries but the visitors could not hold on for victory

Glasgow Warriors "won't be dwelling" on their last-gasp loss to Munster, despite surrendering a 14-point lead, insists head coach Dave Rennie.

Warriors led 24-10 with 15 minutes remaining but conceded two tries before Rory Scannell's booming penalty snatched a 25-24 victory with time up.

Glasgow remain top of Pro14 Conference A and took two bonus points from their trip to Thomond Park.

"I was really proud of the guys," Rennie told BBC Scotland.

"It's tough to come over here against a really strong Munster side and I'm really proud of the effort."

In the final minute, Glasgow were in possession near halfway and winding down the clock with a series of tight ball-carries, before Kevin Bryce was isolated and penalised.

Rennie's side travel to second-placed Ospreys, four points below them, in six days' time.

"Obviously disappointed to lose in that fashion - we're one ruck away from winning," the New Zealander added. "It's a game of inches at this level. Munster are smart - they isolated the ball-carrier by taking out his support and they won the penalty.

"We'll take two points but five was on offer with 10 seconds on the clock.

"We've got six days to turn it around. It's a long comp. The last three weeks, we've fronted up really well and played with the right intensity. But losing sucks. So we'll take it on the chin and prepare for next week."

Rennie confirmed prop Oli Kebble will have a back problem assessed, while wing Rory Hughes will follow concussion return-to-play guidelines after suffering a brain injury.

Centre Sam Johnson was replaced during the first half with a knee issue the head coach says "doesn't look great". The Australian only made his first outing of the season last weekend after recovering from previous knee damage.