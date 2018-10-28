'I've not thought too much' about replacing Stuart Hogg - Blair Kinghorn

Blair Kinghorn scored his first of three Test tries against Ireland in March

Blair Kinghorn insists he has "not thought too much" about the prospect of replacing Stuart Hogg as Scotland's full-back this autumn.

With first-choice Hogg injured, the Edinburgh player is the favourite to wear the number 15 jersey in Scotland's opening Test against Wales on Saturday.

Kinghorn, 21, has five caps, four of which came on the wing.

"There are lots of talented back three players [in the squad] so anyone can slot into that 15 role," he said.

England-based Byron McGuigan and Sean Maitland are unavailable for the trip to Cardiff as the match falls outside the designated international window, while Glasgow's Tommy Seymour and Dougie Fife, an Edinburgh team-mate, are predominantly wingers.

"The whole back three is pretty connected, we've all got pretty similar roles," Kinghorn added.

"You need to understand what the full-back is doing if you're out on the wing, and you need to understand what the winger's doing if you're at full-back. It's all pretty interchangeable. The whole back-three works as a unit together - we're all pretty close."

'It's a pretty intimidating place to go'

At full-back, Kinghorn was a stand-out performer as Edinburgh reached the Pro14 play-offs for the first time last season in Richard Cockerill's maiden campaign at the helm.

He was still uncapped and a non-playing reserve in Scotland's opening-round Six Nations humiliation in Cardiff nine months ago, as Gregor Townsend's side were hammered 34-7.

"Obviously it was a really disappointing result but a good experience to be in with the team, doing the warm-up, and seeing what it's like on match-day in an international set-up," he said.

"At the Principality Stadium, you try to talk to people in the warm-up and you can't really hear them. Once the roof's shut, it's a pretty intimidating place to go. It's a great stadium, the noise is unbelievable and the atmosphere is brilliant. It's places like that you want to go and play rugby."