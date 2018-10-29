Christopher Tolofua: Saracens and France hooker to join Toulon

Christopher Tolofua scored a try in Saracens' win over Bath last month

Saracens hooker Christopher Tolofua will join Toulon at the end of the season after signing a three-year deal with the Top 14 side.

The France international, 24, featured 16 times in the Premiership last season as Saracens lifted the title.

Tolofua - whose contract runs out next summer - joined Mark McCall's side from Toulouse in 2016.

He has seven caps for France but has not played for his country since the 2017 Six Nations.