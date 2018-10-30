Ryan Elias: Wales release hooker back to Scarlets for Pro14 game

Hooker Ryan Elias won the last of his five Wales caps against Argentina in June 2018

Pro 14, Edinburgh v Scarlets Date: Friday, 2 November Time: 19:35 GMT Venue: BT Murrayfield Stadium Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Scotland and the BBC Sport website

Scarlets are set to have Wales hooker Ryan Elias available for Friday's Pro14 trip to face Edinburgh at Murrayfield.

That leave Ken Owens and Elliot Dee as the two Wales hookers involved against Scotland in Cardiff on Saturday.

Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac also revealed outside-half Rhys Patchell has been cleared to take contact in his recovery from concussion.

However, it is unlikely Patchell will be involved for Scarlets or Wales this weekend as he continues his comeback.

Scarlets will still be without 11 player on Wales duty, but have centre Kieron Fonotia available after suspension.

Elias would bolster the Scarlets front-row resources ahead of their Pro14 match in Scotland.

"Ryan has been asked to have some game time this week," said Pivac.

"Anybody who is released by Wales we are happy to help, to give some game time he needs."

Patchell is still set to be sidelined this weekend after suffering another head knock against Ospreys on 6 October, having also picked up previous concussions this year.

That leaves Gareth Anscombe as favourite to wear the Wales number 10 shirt against Scotland, with his Cardiff Blues' team-mate Jarrod Evans acting as back-up.

Rhys Patchell suffered a knock to the head in the Pro14 derby win over Ospreys

"Everything we can do we are doing," said Pivac.

"He [Patchell] has been sent to a specialist in Birmingham, which is the man we use for guys that have repeat knocks in a certain time frame.

"He has been in the best hands possible and been hitting all his targets.

"I believe he has been cleared to do some contact now, so he is not far off playing again."

Pivac will also have new Scotland squad member Blade Thomson available against Edinburgh after the back-rower missed the 41-34 win over Southern Kings in South Africa last weekend.

The Scarlets are also monitoring an injury list that includes wing Tom Prydie, fly-half Angus O'Brien, scrum-half Jonathan Evans, and forwards Lewis Rawlins, Aaron Shingler and James Davies.