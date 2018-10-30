Wales v Scotland: Wales players 'kept on their toes' - Hadleigh Parkes

Hadleigh Parkes has won eight caps for Wales after becoming eligible under the three years residence criteria.

Under Armour Series: Wales v Scotland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 3 November Kick-off: 14:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales' strength in depth is encouraging ahead of next year's World Cup, says centre Hadleigh Parkes.

Parkes is in Wales' squad for the autumn internationals, which begin against Scotland on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Scarlets player says competition in the 37-man squad bodes well with the World Cup in Japan less than a year away.

"It's awesome to have internal competition because it makes you train hard," he said.

"It keeps everyone on their toes.

"We've built a lot of depth over the last couple of years.

"It's good for the team and good for Wales that we are building that depth.

"It's very exciting to be involved. It's a huge year and I think every team is building towards next year."

Dragons' Tyler Morgan and Owen Watkin of Ospreys are Wales' centres in the squad alongside Parkes and Scarlets team-mate Jonathan Davies.

New Zealand-born Parkes made his Wales debut in last year's autumn series, scoring two tries in his first game against South Africa at the Principality Stadium.

This year Wales face Australia, Tonga and South Africa on consecutive weekends in November after their opening game against Six Nations rivals Scotland.

The four games will be ideal preparations for the 2019 World Cup, but Parkes insists they are matches Wales want to win

"There is a bigger project but they're still Test matches and you want to win your Test matches," Parkes added.

"We've got four big games coming up, one against Scotland which is a little unusual.

"But it's exciting to play against another Six Nations team. Hopefully we can go out there and win all of our games."