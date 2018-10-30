Scarlets close to naming new head coach, says Wales-bound Wayne Pivac

Wayne Pivac guided Scarlets to the Pro12 title in 2017, the region's first major trophy for 13 years

Wayne Pivac says Scarlets will be in a position to announce his successor as head coach in the coming weeks.

The 56-year-old was named as Wales head coach Warren Gatland's replacement in July 2018, more than a year before he takes charge.

Pivac will leave the Scarlets after the 2018-19 season and fellow New Zealander Paul Feeney has been linked with the role.

"They will not want to leave it late," said Pivac.

"They will want to get it done so it is not a distraction to anybody and we move on.

"The club have spoken to a number of potential candidates and have got a list of quality people.

"It won't be too much longer before we will be in a position to announce something."

Pivac says he has played a role in the process but the identity of the new head coach will not be his final decision.

"I know a lot of the coaches and make a few phone calls and get information which helps to throw in the mix," he said.

"Ultimately it will be a club decision, although they will get my feedback."

Pivac's assistant coach Stephen Jones is tipped to join him in the Wales set-up while Scarlets have looked at recruiting another New Zealander.

"Everybody would have a look there (New Zealand) and see what is available and if it fits what you are looking for," added Pivac.

"There are coaches that have been spoken to that are outside of that area as well.

"The club have made it clear they are looking for someone with a proven track record and performance and winning.

"That narrows the field until you get a worthwhile number of coaches to interview. That is where they are at."

Paul Feeney has also coached with Blues and Auckland

'Feeney an excellent coach'

Feeney, currently assistant coach at Super Rugby outfit Stormers in South Africa, worked with Pivac at Fiji and Auckland.

He is out of contract in 2019 and spent time at the Scarlets earlier this month.

"He came to us on a coach development exercise to see how we do things," said Pivac.

"He was here to have a look but he is a coach who is coming off contract at the end of the year.

"We know each other and I know what he can and can't do. He is an excellent coach."