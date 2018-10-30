Bradley Davies: Wales lock out until New Year after knee operation

Bradley Davies has made 64 appearances for Wales

Bradley Davies will be out until the New Year after undergoing an operation on an injured knee.

The 31-year-old Ospreys lock was released from the Wales national squad this month to monitor the injury but will miss the entire autumn series.

Ospreys coach Allen Clarke says flanker Dan Lydiate is ready for a Wales return after playing 80 minutes for his region against Connacht.

"That'll give him a great sense of confidence with Wales," said Clarke.

"Whether he's selected or not, he'll be in a good place.

"He galvanises a pack with his energy and the trust you have with someone like him beside you."

Lydiate has returned to the Wales squad with the team to face Scotland in Cardiff on Saturday to be announced on Thursday.

The 62-times capped flanker has not played for Wales in 2018 after injuring an arm in January.

Davies had been hoping to return for Wales for the first time since recovering from a previous knee injury suffered in November 2017.