Wales-Scotland 'will be just as intense as Six Nations' - Huw Jones

Huw Jones suffered in Cardiff earlier this year after being switched to inside centre

Autumn international: Wales v Scotland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 3 November Kick-off: 14:45 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One & S4C; Listen on Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, Radio Scotland; Text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Scotland's opening autumn Test with Wales in Cardiff on Saturday will be just as intense as a Six Nations encounter, believes centre Huw Jones.

As the match is outside the designated Test window, both teams will be missing players based outside their countries.

Greig Laidlaw and Finn Russell are among nine unavailable to Scotland, but Jones maintains their absence does not devalue the contest.

"Whenever home nations face each other, it'll always be intense," he said.

"It's a sort of derby mentality I suppose. The intensity will be right up there.

"Wales are a tough team and they showed us that last time we went down there. Hopefully it's a nice opportunity to get one back over them before the Six Nations."

The last meeting between the teams saw a much-fancied Scottish side crushed 34-7 at the Principality Stadium in their Six Nations opener in February - a ninth straight defeat for the Scots in Cardiff.

Jones, 24, played that day and for the remainder of the Six Nations, including a memorable two-try display in the Calcutta Cup win over England.

His season was cut short following wrist surgery, and he believes he is slowly getting back to his best form.

"I feel like I'm sort of building," said the Glasgow centre, who has scored 10 tries in his first 16 Tests. "I had a bit of time off at the end of last season and over the summer.

"I had a pretty good pre-season. I wasn't able to do everything as I was still coming back from injury. The games I have played this season I've improved with each game. I feel like I'm in quite a good space at the moment.

"I didn't go on the summer tour so it's been a while since I played for Scotland. It's good to be back in camp, training is going well so I'm looking forward to being back in the jersey."