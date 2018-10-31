Wales v Scotland: Stuart McInally captains Scots, Darcy Graham could make debut

Edinburgh captain Stuart McInally will lead Scotland in Cardiff

Autumn international: Wales v Scotland Venue: Principality Stadium Date: Saturday, 2 November Kick-off: 14:45 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One & S4C; Listen on Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, Radio Scotland; Text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Hooker Stuart McInally captains Scotland in their opening autumn international against Wales as the teams contest the Doddie Weir Cup.

The Edinburgh skipper is one of only four players to start Scotland's last outing against Argentina in June.

Glasgow's Ali Price and Adam Hastings are named as half-backs, with Blair Kinghorn starting at full-back.

Edinburgh wing Darcy Graham could win his first cap after being named on the bench by head coach Gregor Townsend.

As this first November Test falls outside World Rugby's international window, Townsend can only select home-based players from Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors.

Apart from Kinghorn, who will start at full-back for the second time in a Test, in the absence of the injured Stuart Hogg, the rest of the backline is entirely from Glasgow.

Edinburgh provide six of the pack, with McInally - who leads his country for a second time - joined by club-mates Allan Dell and Willem Nel in the front row.

Ben Toolis is selected alongside Glasgow's Jonny Gray in the second row, with Grant Gilchrist on the bench.

Jamie Ritchie, 22, makes his second Test start, and his first at blind-side flanker, after his first caps on the summer tour against Canada and Argentina.

Scotland have not won on their past nine visits to Cardiff since 2002, and were thumped 34-7 by Wales in the opening game of this year's Six Nations.

"As always we expect a very tough Test match against Wales in Cardiff - a contest that will be physically and technically demanding in a noisy arena," said Townsend. "It's a challenge we look forward to facing."

Scotland's other autumn Tests will see them return to Murrayfield for matches with Fiji (10 November), South Africa (17 November) and Argentina (24 November).

Scotland: Kinghorn (Edinburgh); Seymour, H Jones, Dunbar, L Jones; Hastings, Price (all Glasgow); Dell, McInally (capt), Nel, Toolis (all Edinburgh), Gray (Glasgow), Ritchie, Watson (both Edinburgh), Wilson (Glasgow).

Replacements: Brown, Allan (both Glasgow), Berghan, Gilchrist (both Edinburgh), Fagerson, G Horne, P Horne (all Glasgow), Graham (Edinburgh).