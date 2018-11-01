Autumn internationals: England v South Africa (Sat)

England's Owen Farrell
Owen Farrell starts at fly-half for England for the first time since their Six Nations defeat against Ireland in March
England v South Africa
Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 3 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, the BBC Sport website and app; watch highlights on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online from 19:30 GMT.

Team news & line-ups

England co-captain Owen Farrell starts at fly-half for only the third time under head coach Eddie Jones.

Dylan Hartley starts at hooker in a pack which has fewer caps between them than co-captain Hartley, while centre Manu Tuilagi is on the bench.

South Africa have made seven changes from the side that lost to New Zealand last month.

With the Springboks' European-based players unavailable, full-back Damian Willemse makes his full debut.

Powerhouse back-row Duane Vermeulen is among those returning faces, having missed the entire Rugby Championship campaign to play domestically in Japan.

England: 15-Daly, 14-Nowell, 13-Slade, 12-Te'o, 11-May, 10-Farrell, 9-Youngs; 1-Hepburn, 2-Hartley, 3-Sinckler, 4-Itoje, 5-Kruis, 6-Shields, 7-Curry, 8-Wilson

Replacements: 16-George, 17-Moon, 18-Williams, 19-Ewels, 20-Mercer, 21-Care, 22-Ford, 23-Tuilagi

South Africa: 15-Willemse, 14-Nkosi, 13-Kriel, 12-De Allende, 11-Dyantyi, 10-Pollard, 9-Van Zyl, 8-Whiteley, 7-Vermeulen, 6-Kolisi, 5-PS Du Toit, 4-Etzebeth, 3-Malherbe, 2-Marx, 1-Kitshoff

Replacements: 16-Mbonambi, 17-T Du Toit, 18-Louw, 19-Snyman, 20-De Jager, 21-Papier, 22-Jantjies, 23-Esterhuizen.

Commentator's notes

Andrew Cotter: "Having a long injury list a year out from a World Cup might be no bad thing - it gives a chance to see what some other players can do at Test level - but this is still quite an experimental England side.

"For example, the back-row of Brad Shields, Tom Curry and Mark Wilson has a combined total of 10 caps, while Owen Farrell starts at fly-half instead of George Ford and Ben Te'o in the centre despite having hardly played because of injury this season.

"South Africa are not without their own issues - missing a couple of their very best players in scrum-half Faf de Klerk and full-back Willie le Roux because the game falls outside the official Test window. But this is still a Springbok side on the rise and a fierce opener for England's autumn series."

View from both camps

England head coach Eddie Jones: "We've lost 400 caps with the loss of the Vunipola brothers, Joe Launchbury and Courtney Lawes so that experience is hard to replace but we've still managed to name a very strong bench of finishers with Jamie George and Danny Care, who are outstanding players and will lead the final charge.

"We've become very well organised in our set-piece and have done a lot of good work in Portugal over the last week.

"We have put in a new defence system and our attack looks more organised than it was on the South Africa tour."

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus: "This match will be a huge tactical affair with much of the outcome depending on how you handle the set phases and kicking game."

Match facts

Head-to-head

  • South Africa have won 13 of the last 16 meetings, drawing one and losing two.
  • The last five meetings have produced 268 points at an average of 54 points per match.

England

  • England's victory in the final Test of their summer series v South Africa ended a five-Test losing run.
  • Jonny May has scored a try in each of his last five Tests, including all three matches against South Africa in June.
  • Dylan Hartley (93) has 21 more caps than the rest of the starting pack combined (72).

South Africa

  • South Africa have won two of their last three Tests, including a 36-34 win over New Zealand.
  • Only one of the Springboks' five wins this year has come away from home.
  • Wing Aphiwe Dyantyi has scored five tries in his last six Tests.

Match officials

Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)

Touch judges: Jerome Garces (France) & Ben Whitehouse (Wales)

TMO: Olly Hodges (Ireland)

