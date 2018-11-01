Wales v Scotland: Ospreys wing Luke Morgan to win first cap

Wing Luke Morgan has scored four tries in six games for Ospreys this season

Under Armour Series: Wales v Scotland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 3 November Kick-off: 14:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app.

Ospreys wing Luke Morgan will win his first cap in Wales' opening autumn international against Scotland in Cardiff on Saturday.

Morgan, Wales sevens' all-time leading try scorer, joins George North and Leigh Halfpenny in the back three.

The 26-year-old is one of two uncapped players in the 23-man squad with Cardiff Blues fly-half Jarrod Evans among the replacements.

Seven Test British and Irish Lions start, including Jonathan Davies.

Scarlets centre Davies returns to Wales action for the first time since 2017 following injury.

He partners regional team-mate Hadleigh Parkes in midfield, with Gareth Anscombe starting at fly-half as Rhys Patchell recovers from concussion.

Alun Wyn Jones returns in the second row to captain the side, having been rested for last summer's tour of Argentina.

The only players to retain their starting places from the final Test of that series are Dragons lock Cory Hill, number eight Ross Moriarty and North.

Head coach Warren Gatland is back in Wales having returned to New Zealand following the death of his father, though it is unclear whether it will be him or backs coach Rob Howley in charge against Scotland.

"We are excited to kick off our autumn campaign on Saturday and it was great to welcome Warren back yesterday," said Howley.

"Warren has been in constant dialogue with us over the past week and we have selected a very strong squad for this weekend.

"It is great to reward players on form and we are looking forward to seeing Luke make his debut on the wing.

"He has come through the sevens system, he will bring a point of difference to the squad and it's a great opportunity for him.

"Likewise it will be good to see Jarrod from the bench and hopefully seeing some X-factor from him.

"We have created good strength in depth, especially from the summer and have a nice balance bringing seven Lions back into the team."

Wales: L Halfpenny; G North, J Davies, H Parkes, L Morgan; G Anscombe, G Davies; N Smith, K Owens, D Lewis, C Hill, A Wyn Jones, D Lydiate, J Tipuric, R Moriarty.

Replacements: E Dee, R Evans, L Brown, A Beard, A Wainwright, T Williams, J Evans, S Evans.