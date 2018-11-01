Pro14: Ospreys v Glasgow (Fri)

Ospreys scrum-half Tom Habberfield has represented Wales at Under-20 level

Guinness Pro14: Ospreys v Glasgow Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Friday, 2 November Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app

Ospreys flanker Will Jones will make his first appearance in eight months against Glasgow.

Jones had ankle surgery in March after picking up an injury while playing for Wales Under-20s against Italy.

Flanker Jones replaces Wales squad member Dan Lydiate as one of three changes from the win over Connacht.

Scrum-half Tom Habberfield replaces Harri Morgan, who has a calf strain, while prop Ma'afu Fia comes in for Tom Botha.

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Hanno Dirksen, Cory Allen, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler, Keelan Giles; Sam Davies, Tom Habberfield; Rhodri Jones, Scott Otten, Ma'afu Fia, Lloyd Ashley, James King, Olly Cracknell (capt), Will Jones, Rob McCusker

Replacements: Sam Parry, Gareth Thomas, Tom Botha, James Ratti, Guido Volpi, Matthew Aubrey, James Hook, Tom Williams

Glasgow: TBA

Replacements: TBA