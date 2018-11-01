Pro14: Edinburgh v Scarlets: Hosts hand Miller debut as visitors include Thomson

Ally Miller a core member of the Scotland Sevens squad and is studying for a degree in engineering

Pro14: Edinburgh v Scarlets Venue: Murrayfield Date: Friday, 2 November Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Updates on Radio Scotland & Radio Wales; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Edinburgh have handed Scotland Sevens player Ally Miller a debut at open-side flanker for Friday's Pro14 meeting with Scarlets at Murrayfield.

Wing Tom Brown and prop Murray McCallum also come into the side, McCallum one of four Scotland squad players to start, 10 others on duty against Wales.

Scrum-half Sam Hidalgo-Clyne starts against his old club for Scarlets.

They welcome back Scotland squad member Blade Thomson and centre Kieron Fonotia, with Will Boyde captain.

The number eight, 23, leads the side for the first time, with Steff Hughes, captain in their win over Southern Kings in South Afriica last week, suffering an ankle injury in training.

Johnny McNicholl moves to full-back with Morgan Williams coming in on the wing, while hooker Ryan Elias also returns from the Wales camp to start in the front row.

Former Scotland Under-20s back-row, Lewis Wynne - who was at London Scottish on loan from Glasgow Warriors - could also make his Edinburgh debut off the bench, where scrum-half Nathan Fowles takes over from Sean Kennedy.

'We'd expect a backlash from Edinburgh'

The capital side, fourth in Conference B after four defeats in their opening seven matches including last week's reverse against Zebre in Parma, are aiming for a sixth straight victory at BT Murrayfield.

"It will be a challenge for us, but the only way for young players to get blooded and learn is by playing them," said head coach Richard Cockerill.

"We've got to work hard with the players we've got, roll up our sleeves and prepare as well as we can to try and win on Friday night.

"That's my job. I don't think we have to lift the players - the players are motivated to win. We clearly weren't good enough Zebre, but we've worked really hard this week and will leave everything out on the field come Friday night."

Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac has warned his side, who are five points behind Conference B leaders Leinster in second, to expect a "backlash" from Edinburgh, who beat them 52-14 in last season's corresponding fixture.

"We'd certainly be expecting an improved performance and I would think they'd be better than they were on the weekend," he said.

"Last year we were punished and that's fresh in the memory. We want to go there and put in a much better performance.

"It's a game that's very important for both sides. We both want to be in the play-offs again this year. There's an eight-point buffer (between Scarlets and Edinburgh) at the moment and we'll certainly be trying to stretch that out."

Edinburgh: Fife; Brown, Johnstone, Dean, Van der Merwe; Hickey, Pyrgos (capt); Schoeman, Ford, McCallum, Hodgson, Hunter-Hill, Hamilton, Miller, Mata.

Replacements: Cherry, Sutherland, Ceccarelli, Atkinson, Wynne, Fowles, Baggott; Socino.

Scarlets: McNicholl, Nicholas, Fonotia, Asquith, Williams, Jones, Hidalgo-Clyne; Price, Elias, Kruger, Cummins, Bulbring, Macleod, Boyde (capt).

Replacements: Hughes, Evans, Gardiner, Price, Kennedy, Hardy, Blommetjies, Cassiem.