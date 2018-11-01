Warren Gatland: Wales head coach takes charge against Scotland

Warren Gatland's first match in charge of Wales was against England in February 2008

Wales coach Warren Gatland says he will be in charge for the opening autumn international against Scotland after a tough week following the death of his father.

Gatland arrived back in Wales on Wednesday after returning to New Zealand for the funeral.

Rob Howley has been in temporary charge but Gatland has been in contact.

"I have been talking to both Robs (Howley and McBryde) over the last week," said Gatland.

"We have been in communication, I have been getting the daily sheets every day and the GPS numbers have been sent through to me and stuff.

"Rob Howley rung me on Sunday and we had a good conversation, we have been texting and emailing each other and talked about the side.

"Rob wanted to name the team to the players, so he named that on Monday so they knew early on in the week what the side was.

"It was a tough week for myself, sometimes, you turn that into a positive, having to sort of adapt to a bit of adversity, getting thrown in at the deep end in a situation they weren't expecting.

"If we can handle that and be prepared, that makes it easier for when things happen in the future, things that you don't expect don't throw you.

"I think we have prepared well and put ourselves in hopefully a good position to go out and put in a good performance on Saturday."

Gatland says the messages of support have helped his family.

"I would like to say a big heartfelt thank you to all the messages of support I have had from last week," said Gatland.

"There have been hundreds for myself and my family. We appreciate it and it has made a big difference."