Hisa Sasagi: Samoa prop joins Saracens until January

Hisa Sasagi played in Samoa's autumn Test against England in 2017

Saracens have signed Samoa prop Hisa Sasagi on a short-term deal until the end of January.

The defending Premiership champions are without several forwards who are away on international duty.

Sasagi, capped four times by his country, arrives from New Zealand top-flight club Otago.

The 31-year-old joins a Sarries side who have won their opening six Premiership games but are second behind Exeter Chiefs on points difference.