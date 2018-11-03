Dave Rennie: Glasgow 'more dominant' than nine-point win over Ospreys suggests

Head coach Dave Rennie was pleased with Glasgow's defensive efforts

Glasgow were more dominant in their victory over Ospreys than the scoreline suggests, says head coach Dave Rennie.

Warriors triumphed 29-20 in Swansea, scoring four tries to the Welsh side's two.

But Rennie believes his team could have won by more than just nine points.

"I felt we were a bit more dominant than 29-20 but happy to get five points against an Ospreys side that has had a pretty good year," he told BBC Scotland.

Glasgow were 14 points up with 15 minutes to play last week away to Munster before losing courtesy of a last-gasp penalty.

Against Ospreys, they held a similar lead but this time survived a late onslaught - and Rennie was pleased with the defensive edge his side showed.

"There was a number of really good defensive sets where we were forced to make a lot of tackles and go a lot of phases," he said.

"I was really rapt with the composure. We didn't over-commit to rucks and kept good line speed and forced an error."

Fijian Niko Matawalu came off the bench after just three minutes to replace the injured Ruaridh Jackson and, playing on the wing, he scored a hat-trick of tries.

"We're fortunate to have someone of Niko's ability to come off the bench and make the impact he did," Rennie said. "He was really dangerous with the ball in his hands.

"But there were a number of guys who stood out.

"Nick Grigg was fantastic again, creating Niko's first try, finishing off another one.

"I thought he was really strong defensively, forcing a lot of errors."