Premiership Rugby Cup: Charles Piutau makes Bristol Bears bow in Gloucester win

Charles Piutau showed his physical prowess by leaving Harry Trinder on the deck with one huge carry

All Black centre Charles Piutau made his Bristol Bears bow off the bench in a 21-13 win over Gloucester in their Premiership Rugby Cup pool three game.

The 27-year-old, who joined the Bears this summer, had been absent with a shoulder injury.

Tries from Nick Haining, Dan Thomas and Jake Heenan established the victory, against a Cherry and Whites side who had two players sin-binned.

Not even a penalty try in added time could alter the result.

It was Bristol's first win in the competition, while it was Gloucester's first defeat.

Meanwhile, scrum-half Will Cliff racked up a 10-point haul as Sale shared the spoils with Saracens in a 15-15 draw.

It was the first time this season that Sarries had failed to win a game, having had a perfect record in the Premiership and Champions Cup before winning their opening Premiership Cup match last week against Leicester.

The Sharks - who are still to pick up a win in the competition - trailed 12-10 at half-time as Joel Kpoku and Matt Gallagher's tries for Sarries put them ahead despite Paolo Odogwu's effort.

Cliff stepped up with a try after the break to wrest the lead but Max Malins' penalty levelled, and neither side could find the winning finish.

This result sees Saracens at least temporarily leapfrog Worcester at the top of pool two ahead of the Warrriors' clash with Leicester on Saturday.

