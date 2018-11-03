Scotland women: Lisa Thomson captain for first time against Italy

Lisa Thomson has captained Scotland sevens before

Lisa Thomson will captain Scotland's women for the first time as they take on Italy on Sunday.

The Darlington Mowden Park centre wins her 17th cap in Calvisano, while her club-mate prop Lisa Cockburn makes her international debut.

"We are fortunate to have the options in our team for the captaincy role," said head coach Shade Munro.

"We want to be able to develop a group of leaders and to offer more of our players leadership positions."

Munro added: "Lisa came into the team at a very young age and has developed into one of these leaders. She is very knowledgeable about the game and this is the next step in her leadership journey."

Scotland also play against Canada on Tuesday 27 November at Scotstoun.

Scotland: Chloe Rollie, Lauren Harris, Lisa Thomson, Helen Nelson, Abi Evans, Lisa Martin, Mhairi Grieve, Sarah Bonar, Louise McMillan, Siobhan Cattigan, Nicola Howat, Emma Wassell, Megan Kennedy, Lana Skeldon, Lisa Cockburn.

Replacements: Jodie Rettie, Siobhan McMillan, Katie Dougan, Lucy Winter, Rachel McLachlan, Jenny Maxwell, Bry Nelson, Annabel Sergeant.