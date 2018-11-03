Japan 31-69 New Zealand: Steve Hansen impressed by Japan 'razzle-dazzle'

Steve Hansen will be hoping to guide his side to their third consecutive World Cup title in Japan next year

New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen was impressed by Japan's "razzle-dazzle" after his side's 69-31 win in Tokyo.

Fly-half Richie Mo'unga produced an impressive 22-point display as the second-string All Blacks scored 10 tries.

Japan crossed the whitewash five times and Hansen said the 2019 World Cup hosts were getting "better and better".

"Anybody that came to the game today will have enjoyed what they saw from Japan," said Hansen.

All Blacks centre Ngani Laumape scored a hat-trick of tries, while substitute debutant George Bridge marked his first appearance with a brace in the second half.

Hansen, who handed out eight new caps, said it was a risk to start with so many inexperienced players in a Test match against a team that's been "playing very well the last couple of years".

Japan started brightly as they scored the first try after just three minutes when Samuela Anise charged down Jordie Barrett's attempted clearance.

"We are obviously disappointed with the loss but I am not disappointed with the intent of my team," said Japan head coach and former All Black, Jamie Joseph.

Japan were humbled 54-6 to New Zealand in 2013, but Joseph insists today's five tries show signs of improvement against the "best team in the world".

"We still have a long way to go until the World Cup and until we get our game to a level where we can beat tier-one teams," added Joseph.