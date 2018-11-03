Premiership Cup: Worcester Warriors record biggest-ever win at Leicester

Ted Hill has scored four tries in his last five appearances for Worcester

Worcester recorded their biggest ever win at Leicester as they beat the Tigers 31-12 in the Premiership Cup.

Warriors got a bonus point in 30 minutes as tries from Ted Hill, Duncan Weir, Francois Hougaard and Bryce Heem saw them led 26-0 at half-time.

Gareth Owen got Leicester on the scoreboard 17 minutes after the break, but any hope of a comeback was over when Heem got his second soon after.

Tigers youngster Tommy Refell got a consolation try with 15 minutes left.

Worcester are now four points clear at the top of Pool Two after Saracens drew with Sale on Friday, while Leicester are bottom and have yet to get a point.

Meanwhile, Exeter beat West Country rivals Bath 25-18 to move to the top of their Premiership Rugby Cup pool.

James Short and Ollie Devoto tries saw Exeter lead 12-3 before Ross Batty got a try for Bath just before the break.

A Joe Simmonds penalty and a converted Tom O'Flaherty try in the opening 10 minutes of the second half saw Exeter extend their advantage.

Jack Wilson scored twice for Bath to bring the scores close before Harvey Skinner's late penalty for Exeter.

The Chiefs, who drew 22-22 with Newcastle last week, are two points clear of Harlequins at the top of Pool One ahead of their match with Newcastle on Sunday, while Bath stay bottom.