Owen Farrell: England fly-half admits nerves over late tackle review

Owen Farrell has admitted he did not know how the referee would rule on the huge 84th-minute tackle that sealed England's 12-11 win over South Africa.

Farrell's crunching hit on Andre Esterhuizen was reviewed by the video official after England had kicked the ball dead to seemingly end the game.

Referee Angus Gardner decided Farrell was not too high and made enough effort to wrap his arms in the collision.

"Of course," Farrell replied when asked if he was nervous during the review.

"As soon as anyone goes to the big screen you are. It was a pretty big collision. He ran it hard, it was hard to get your arms up. I tried to and thankfully it went our way.

"I didn't feel lucky, my intent was to wrap my arms, my intent is always to wrap my arms. He had a 30m run up at me so it was tough, we both popped up off each other and it is difficult to keep that under control."

Farrell landed a big shoulder on replacement Esterhuizen as he tracked across field with the clock in the red

The force of the collision sent Esterhuizen bouncing back

Australian referee Angus Gardner ruled the tackle legitimate after reviewing the video footage...

...to the tourists' disappointment...

...and Farrell's delight.

South Africa's players protested that the challenge - just short of England's 10m line - warranted a penalty at least and the chance to kick for three points and victory.

"If it was all legal - and I didn't have a good look at the replay - we should start tackling like that," South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus said.

The incident divided opinion on social media, with Ireland and British and Irish Lions legend Brian O'Driscoll backing Farrell.

As did former Wallaby Justin Harrison...

...and Farrell's England and Saracens team-mates.

However, the likes of former Ireland and Lions winger Luke Fitzgerald and ex-England fly-half Andy Goode, along with many commentators, took the opposite view.

"If it was role reversal here and a South African had smashed one of the England players we would be asking for a penalty, but we will take it," admitted former England scrum-half Matt Dawson on BBC Radio 5 live.

Farrell could yet be retrospectively punished for the tackle, with the citing commissioner to review the match over the next 24 hours.

England coach Eddie Jones was scathing when asked about that possibility saying: "You can get cited for something you did at a party when you were 15, anything could happen."

England's autumn international series continues next weekend with their first Test in four years against world champions New Zealand, before meetings with Japan and Australia.

Jones said his side must cut down on the 11 penalties they conceded against the Springboks if they are to upset the All Blacks.

"To beat the New Zealanders you've got to be unbelievably disciplined," he said.

"You've got to understand their weaknesses. They want the game to be an athletic contest. We won't be wearing singlets and running shorts out there. It'll be a proper game of rugby."