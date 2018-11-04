Dan Lydiate: Flanker 'privileged' to return for Wales after injury woes

Ospreys flanker Dan Lydiate also played for the Dragons before joining Racing 92

Dan Lydiate says he is "privileged" to be back in the Wales fold after being plagued by injuries.

The flanker missed most of the 2016/17 season with knee trouble, before a bicep injury suffered in December 2017 ruled him out for five months.

But Lydiate started Wales' 21-10 victory over Scotland at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

"It is always nice to be called up for Wales," the 30-year-old said. "It was nice to be wearing the shirt again."

Before this season Lydiate had played only 36 matches in four seasons for Ospreys who he joined from Racing 92.

In his absence Josh Navidi, Ellis Jenkins, James Davies and Ross Moriarty impressed as back-row options for Wales.

Lydiate battled back to be involved in the 2017 autumn series when he captained Wales in the victory over Georgia and was a replacement in the win over South Africa.

However, he was then ruled out for five months with a bicep injury suffered in an Ospreys victory over Dragons in December 2017 and missed the remainder of the season.

Lydiate feels fortunate to have returned to the fold and says his injury issues make the experience even more special.

"You don't forget how hard it is (international rugby) and it did not disappoint," he said.

"It is the nature of the beast: when somebody gets injured somebody else is given an opportunity.

"One day you are probably not getting picked because you are not playing well enough, you are injured or you are too old.

"For as long as you can you always want to put on the (Wales) jersey.

"Nobody wants to be injured but especially in the back-row you are going to pick up bumps and bruises.

"I am sure the guys who are injured now are watching on the box and want to be involved.

"I don't want to talk about luck because I won my 63rd cap against Scotland and I am privileged to get that many.

"We are privileged to do the job we do and it's gutting when we get injured, because you are missing out on getting another cap.

"It just drives you when you are rehabbing, because the goal is to get back to the highest level you can play until you are not good enough, too old or your time is up."

Wallabies await

Both Lydiate and scrum-half Gareth Davies believe Wales will need to step things up when they face Australia next week, seeking a first win over the Wallabies in 10 years.

The 21-10 victory over Scotland at the Principality Stadium meant that Wales launched an autumn series with a win for the first time since 2002, when they beat Romania in Wrexham.

Davies says getting off to a strong start is a welcome change.

"It is a big thing," Davies said. "We normally play a southern hemisphere team first-up after they have finished the Rugby Championship.

Gareth Davies earned his 35th Wales cap against Scotland

"They have been playing together for months and we normally come in cold. It (the Scotland game) was not the prettiest of games, but there is plenty to work on and I am sure we will be better next week.

"We haven't had the best strike-rate against Australia, but we cannot dwell on that.

"We have to train well and go into the game firing. We've had a tough couple of weeks training and we have a game under our belts now, so we won't have any excuses."

Lydiate feels Wales will need to be better in all departments.

"We will probably have to play a lot better against Australia next week," he added.

"Historically we have struggled against them and it would be a nice to get a win against them.

"They have some X-factor players you have to give special attention to because if you don't they will cut you to bits."