Wales 21-10 Scotland: Huw Jones should not be blamed - Ben Toolis

Centre Huw Jones should not be blamed for Scotland's defeat by Wales in Cardiff, says lock Ben Toolis.

Jones was badly exposed defensively for both Welsh tries from George North and Jonathan Davies as the Scots went down 21-10 at the Principality Stadium.

The Glasgow Warriors back apologised to his team-mates afterwards and Toolis says the squad will rally around him.

"I've been in that spot before where you feel like you've done something wrong," Toolis told BBC Scotland.

"You feel like you're the reason the other team got points or a big play has happened, but that's Test match rugby.

"Nobody goes out there to miss tackles or drop the ball or make an error. People make mistakes and unfortunately Huw felt like he was to blame. I'm sure he'll bounce back, like we all will."

Gregor Townsend's men face Fiji at Murrayfield on Saturday having been stunned 27-22 in the last meeting between the sides in Suva in the summer of 2017.

Toolis is all too aware how dangerous the Fijians will be this weekend, but insists the players are looking forward to the challenge.

"They've got some outstanding players, individual talents and some big boys, some quick boys," the Edinburgh lock said. "Potentially they could be one of the best teams in the world.

"We're looking forward to it at Murrayfield with the home crowd behind us and we're looking to bounce back."

'I didn't get that electricity' - reaction

Former Scotland and Glasgow Warriors prop Ryan Grant on BBC Radio Scotland

From Scotland, I didn't get that electricity. During the Six Nations, you feel like anything could happen at any point on the pitch, but that wasn't the case and the attack was pretty lacklustre.

Former Scotland Sevens captain Colin Gregor on BBC Radio Scotland

It wasn't a great spectacle, with both teams having not played since the summer and some new combinations. There's plenty of positives but plenty of learning as well.